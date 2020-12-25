Analysts Anticipate NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. NiSource reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NiSource stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. NiSource has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,849,000 after buying an additional 3,292,235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NiSource by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after buying an additional 3,411,440 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,871,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,768,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,228,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

