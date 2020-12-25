BidaskClub Downgrades HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Hold

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.10 on Friday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 3,085.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

