BidaskClub Downgrades Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) to Sell

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of CASS stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $549.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.