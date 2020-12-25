Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $18.91 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,711,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

