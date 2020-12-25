Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

