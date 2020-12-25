Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $78.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.