Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $272.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $229.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT opened at $222.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 830,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $174,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 47,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $28,732,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

