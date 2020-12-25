NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. BidaskClub upgraded NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. 140166 raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

NIKE stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $11,891,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,518,635 shares in the company, valued at $190,087,542.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,670 shares of company stock worth $89,661,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

