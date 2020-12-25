NIKE’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.22. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 682,670 shares of company stock valued at $89,661,921. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

