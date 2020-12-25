NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.22. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $11,891,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,518,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,087,542.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,670 shares of company stock worth $89,661,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after buying an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $122,562,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

