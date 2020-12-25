WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.12. 33,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 79,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.