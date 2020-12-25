UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) (LON:UTLF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) (LON:UTLF) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.40 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135.40 ($1.77). Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.39.

UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) Company Profile (LON:UTLF)

UIL Finance Limited operates as an investment company. It engages in investing funds of its shareholders in accordance with its investment objective and policy, generating a return for shareholders, and spreading the investment risk, as well as borrowings and gearing through zero dividend preference shares.

