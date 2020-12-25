WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $40.74. Approximately 101,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 414,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

