VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF)’s share price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 9,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 35,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Get VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.13% of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.