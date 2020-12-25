Axie Infinity Shards Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00327147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

