Shivom Trading Up 28.9% This Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, Coinsuper and IDEX. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

