Neblio Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $341,717.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00027306 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009674 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,249,628 coins and its circulating supply is 16,802,294 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

