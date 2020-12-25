Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.76. 9,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 139,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.15 million and a P/E ratio of -20.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.47.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.