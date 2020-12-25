Northamber plc (NAR.L) (LON:NAR) Trading Up 0.9%

Northamber plc (NAR.L) (LON:NAR)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71). Approximately 5,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.84. The stock has a market cap of £14.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84.

About Northamber plc (NAR.L) (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells tablets, computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory and optical storage products; and visual accessories, AV accessories, large format visual solutions, digital signage products, and projectors.

