Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Trading Up 0.6%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 7,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 65,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, VP Wayne A. Anglace sold 6,250 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,496.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,857,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

