DigixDAO (DGD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $140,825.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $116.54 or 0.00494168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $140,825.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 138,439 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

