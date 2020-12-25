Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $516.97 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Maker has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $515.84 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for about $516.97 or 0.02192098 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OasisDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00047513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00328407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 997,830 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, Kucoin, Ethfinex, BitMart, OasisDEX, OKEx, Bancor Network, DDEX, Switcheo Network, IDEX, GOPAX, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

