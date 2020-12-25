Castle Price Down 48.4% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market capitalization of $4,814.92 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,369% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00410427 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00027644 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.01331996 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,405,324 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

