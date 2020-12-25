Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 0.4%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 1,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

