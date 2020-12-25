Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 6,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

