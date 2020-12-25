Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 6,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NJV)
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.
