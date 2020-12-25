Glorywin Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GWIN) Trading 225.3% Higher

Glorywin Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWIN) traded up 225.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About Glorywin Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GWIN)

Glorywin Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of wood pellets in Malaysia. The company is based in Macau.

