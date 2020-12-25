Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.20. 32,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 77,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

