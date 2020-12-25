Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Shares Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 168,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 402,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 747,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,110,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.