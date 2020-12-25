Gas (GAS) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Gas has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $2.11 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00006665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00136848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00687742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00180619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00371547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100824 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

