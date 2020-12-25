ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Down 45.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 42.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $569,736.59 and approximately $29,967.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00328974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

