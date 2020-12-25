DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $10.70 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $306,157.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,376.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00410665 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002403 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.13 or 0.01345820 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

