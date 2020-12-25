FLO Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, FLO has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $45,364.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.