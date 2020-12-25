Waltonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.86 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $606.78 or 0.02578965 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00023629 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

