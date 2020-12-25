Mirrored Netflix Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $11,146.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for approximately $515.25 or 0.02189236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00137498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00688725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00181477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00372063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00100417 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,267 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

