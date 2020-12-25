Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0075 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and STEX. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $97,970.09 and approximately $3,224.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XBIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.