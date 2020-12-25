-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.6% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 631,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 233,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 262,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $733.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

