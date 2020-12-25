Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) (CVE:EPL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.15. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 48,100 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.77.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (EPL.V) Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

