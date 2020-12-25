Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.97

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and traded as low as $48.50. Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.74.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

