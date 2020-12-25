Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $658.04

Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $658.04 and traded as low as $650.60. Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) shares last traded at $650.60, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 659.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 683.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36.

About Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

