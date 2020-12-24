Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00047639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

