PayBX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PayBX Token Profile

AXPR is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

