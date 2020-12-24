PumaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $6.97 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $31,970.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00047639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinBene, IDEX, Upbit, Coinall and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.