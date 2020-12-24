Sora Hits 24 Hour Volume of $903,430.00 (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Sora has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Sora has a market cap of $35.85 million and approximately $903,430.00 worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora token can now be bought for about $102.44 or 0.00435959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Castweet (CTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001766 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000155 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00258818 BTC.

About Sora

Sora (XOR) is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. Sora’s official website is sora.org

Sora Token Trading

