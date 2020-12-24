Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.41. Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 2,019,921 shares traded.

YRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.57.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$585.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.4706583 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

