Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.90

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and traded as high as $41.59. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 46,487 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHECY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.