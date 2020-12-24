MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. 302,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,021. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

