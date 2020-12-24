Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.56

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $13.49. Sumitomo shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 31,317 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSUMY. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.99%. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

