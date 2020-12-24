Ccore Market Cap Reaches $7,979.61 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market cap of $7,979.61 and approximately $27.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00137090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00690032 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00180939 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00372291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00099092 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

