Bytecoin Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $25.35 million and $25,227.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00653785 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001252 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

