Single Collateral DAI Hits One Day Volume of $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00047971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00330051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

